Home Sport Football

Premier League: Arsenal stay at top following 3-0 win over Bournemouth

Following the match, Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager expressed pride with his team's performance.

Published: 21st August 2022 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Football

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By ANI

BOURNEMOUTH:: A brace from captain Martin Odegaard and a goal from William Saliba powered Arsenal to a 3-0 win over Bournemouth in their Premier League match at the Dean Court on Saturday.

With this victory, Arsenal is at the top spot in the Premier League table, with a hat-trick of wins and nine points. Their opponent Bournemouth is at the 14th spot in the table with a win in three matches and just three points.

Odegaard gave Arsenal an advantage in the opening five minutes, scoring a 5th-minute goal. Just six minutes later, he hammered his second goal when a touch in the box by new signee Gabriel Jesus teed him up.

At half-time, the scoreline read 209 in the favour of Arsenal.

In the 54th minute, the centre-back Saliba tripled the lead with an outstanding strike. He made up for his own goal against Leicester. Waiting in the sidelines for a first-team opportunity for three seasons, the 21-year-old celebrated his first goal for the club.

Following the match, Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager expressed pride with his team's performance. Though he downplayed his team's position at the top of the standings.

"I am proud because it's not easy to come here and win 3-0 but there is still things to improve," Sky Sports quoted Arteta as saying.

"It is just three games, it does not mean anything. What it means is the team is playing really well, we won three games, we are scoring goals, we are keeping clean sheets, the team is playing and performing well, it is competing really well," he added.

Arsenal had lost their first three matches during the last season but this time around a hat-trick of wins has put them above north London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs. Manchester City also has a 100 per cent record and will play against Newcastle United on Sunday. It will be playing Fulham next on August 27.

Bournemouth sits at 14th and will play Liverpool next. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Premier League Bournemouth Arsenal
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp