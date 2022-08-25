I thoroughly deserve to be the president of AIFF: Bhaichung Bhutia  

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: "I thoroughly deserve to be the president." - Bhaichung Bhutia

Sometimes words are enough to describe a man's belief. The excitement in his voice was palpable. There was a tenor of seriousness and a tinge of anxiety when he spoke about his chances of winning an election that is loaded against him. But his fearsome spirit of not giving up which was visible during his playing days is still giving hope. Former India skipper Bhaichung Bhutia believes he is the harbinger of change that Indian football needs.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) election is getting interesting. What appeared to be quite a one-sided affair with Kalyan Chaubey, a former India international and a ruling BJP leader from West Bengal, being the front runner, things changed after Bhutia threw his hat in the ring. With the government supporting top players to actively join sports administration, Bhutia's candidature may make things a little complicated.

"I feel this a great opportunity to usher in a change in Indian football and its management," Bhutia told his daily on Thursday. "I would like to make football in the country more vibrant and help to take it to new heights. I have ample experience in sports administration and my expertise would help." Bhutia owns a football team and is also involved with Sikkim Football Federation.

"I don't need any motivation to get into something that will help the sport grow," he said. "The sport is my life. It has given me everything and I firmly believe that this is the best thing I can do. I have given my life to football and I want to give back to the sport."

Until Wednesday, the nomination for AIFF elections seemed pretty straightforward. Since the 36 players' names have been scrapped from the electoral college, there were speculations over Bhutia's candidature.

With Bhutia's name proposed and seconded by two states — Andhra Football Association and Rajasthan Football Association — the plot has thickened and become more intriguing. As things stand, most of the state units are still backing Chaubey and until Wednesday, election looked unanimous.

As soon as Bhutia entered the contest, because of his name and stature, there is a small pause. Not a deathly pause, but one that would give the contestants and supporters time to redraw their plans. The state units that had called for a media interaction to spell out their intent — apparently for a unanimous election — hit a roadblock.

The word 'number' doesn't rattle Bhutia much either. "I am not perturbed. It is up to them (state units) now. All I know is what I have done for the sport and it is time they think about it. What I can bring to the table and how I can help the sport grow too. Hopefully, they will realise it."

"The SC had earlier said that there should be 50 per cent reservation and I hope and feel this should happen in future," said the 45-year-old. "Kalyan is a great boy (man) and he is my junior. But I have more experience and expertise."

Now, even for the treasurer's post, there are two names. Ajay Kipa from Arunachal Pradesh, who seconded Chaubey's name, is pitted against Andhra Football Association's Gopalkrishna Kosaraju. For the newly-created vice president's post, it is NA Haris of Karnataka State Football Association.

According to returning officer Umesh Sinha, a total of 18 nominations were filed on the first day of the three-day process. Two each for president and treasurer, while one for vice president. There are 13 nominations for executive committee. As per the latest SC order, the EC should have 17 members in total including a president, VP and treasurer.

