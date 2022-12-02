EXPLAINER | Why Japan's second goal was ruled OK by VAR after ball appeared to cross line

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Kaoru Mitoma changed the complexion of the game with his direct approach. He also had a major hand in Japan's winner, hooking the ball just as it appeared to go over the line. Or did it? A look at the moment, the goal and the controversy...

What happened in the build-up to the goal?

Substitute Ritsu Doan put in a teasing cross for one of the runners coming in from the left to attack. Mitoma and Daizen Maeda both attacked before Mitoma hooked the ball and got it to bounce over both the sliding Maeda and Spain right-back Dani Carvajal. It fell kindly for Ao Tanaka who lashed it home.

Did the linesperson give it?

The linesperson held his flag up as they were of the opinion that the ball had crossed the line. Japan had cut shot their celebration while the referee was already communicating with the Video Assistant Referee. The first replays suggested that the linesperson was right as the angles shown on TV suggested that the ball had gone out.

So why did VAR award the goal?

VAR has access to multiple angles including from above. The angle from above suggested that a tiny fraction of the ball was still in play -- overhanging -- when Mitoma flicked it back towards the goalmouth. It's likely that the VAR saw this angle and became convinced that the whole of the ball hadn't yet gone over the line.

Why did they ignore other angles?

Erm, this is where it gets interesting. The angle (in the first picture) suggests that the whole of the ball has completely left the field of play. But this is a common assumption to make. In physics, it is known as a parallax error. It's the displacement in the apparent position of the object caused by the viewing angle other than the angle perpendicular to the object (in this case, the ball).

What does the overhead angle say?

As is clear in the image, when the incident is viewed from top, at the point of impact, some part of the ball is overhanging in the field of play. This is what the rulebook says. "A goal kick is awarded when the whole of the ball passes over the goal-line, on the ground or in the air, having last touched a player of the attacking team, and a goal is not scored." The angle from up top suggested that the whole of the ball was yet to go over the line.

