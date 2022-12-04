Home Sport Football

Netherlands beat USA 3-1 to reach World Cup quarter-finals

The Dutch secured a last-eight spot with a 3-1 victory which was set up by a wonderful opening goal, finished by Memphis Depay after a 20-pass move.

Published: 04th December 2022 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Players of the Netherlands celebrate their side's second goal by Daley Blind during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States. (Photo | PTI)

Players of the Netherlands celebrate their side's second goal by Daley Blind during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States. (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

DOHA: The Netherlands are growing in confidence at the World Cup and getting better with every game, star forward Cody Gakpo said Saturday after they put some underwhelming group-stage performances behind them to beat the United States and ease into the quarter-finals.

The Dutch secured a last-eight spot with a 3-1 victory which was set up by a wonderful opening goal, finished by Memphis Depay after a 20-pass move.

"We're growing in the tournament, we're improving every game and this was another step," said Gakpo, who has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League after the tournament.

"We have a great team spirit, we really fought for each other today, together. The spirit is really good. We came here with one goal and that's to become world champions and we have to win every game and that's what we're trying to do."

Prior to facing the Americans they had come in for criticism for their group-stage displays after needing two late goals to beat Senegal before a fortunate draw with Ecuador and a laboured 2-0 win over hosts Qatar.

"In the first few games they (critics) were right, we didn't play our best football," Manchester City defender Nathan Ake told reporters.

"But we got the points and we qualified first. But we knew we had to play better and today we showed much more about what we can do in different phases. In some situations we had to defend a little bit more but we know that we were very dangerous on the counter-attack. We haven't shown that too much in the first few games but today we showed that."

Play to win

Louis van Gaal's men will face either Lionel Messi's Argentina or Australia in the quarter-finals on Friday as they continue their bid for a maiden World Cup title.

"That's what you play for all the time, to play in a World Cup and in the end to win the World Cup," said midfielder Davy Klaassen.

"We're getting closer and closer and we have to be better and better. Today we could've played our plan better but I think it also shows that we're really hard to beat as a team."

The Dutch, who failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament, have never lifted the trophy despite reaching the final three times -- most recently when they lost 1-0 to Spain in 2010.

But the team are hoping to fly under the radar in Qatar.

"A few top countries are no longer here and we have three more games to go," coach Van Gaal said.

"I've been saying this for a year: we can become world champions -- not that we will -- but we can."

The Netherlands have only conceded two goals in the tournament so far but could be facing Messi and a star-studded Argentina side for a semi-final spot.

It would be a rematch of the last-four clash between the two in 2014, which the Argentinians won on penalties following a goalless draw.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netherlands World Cup USA
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp