Giroud, Mbappe power France to last eight

Siddhanth Aney By

Express News Service

DOHA: Poland had their most attacking game of the tournament but it wasn’t nearly enough to trouble France.

The defending world champions, led from the front by Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Greizmann are staking a real claim to go all the way in Qatar and win back-to-back titles.

On Sunday at the Al Thumama Stadium that was the major takeaway on a record-breaking night for a couple of the French forwards.

First it was Giroud, just before halftime, who found himself with plenty of space in the Polish box. His run was timed perfectly, as has been the case with Giroud so often, and Mbappe found him at exactly the right moment. From there it was just a question of beating the impressive Wojciech Szczęsny, one of the standout keepers of the tournament.

Giroud did it in style, with a left-footed finish into the bottom corner of Szczęsny’s goal. In doing so the late-blooming, supermodel-looking striker scored for the 52nd time for his country, one more than Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry.

Not often given as much credit as he is due, Giroud was instrumental for Didier Deschamps in Russia four years ago. This year, with Karim Benzema back in the mix, Giroud was superfluous before the tournament began. We all know how that has turned out. With the record in the bag the AC Milan striker can go back, perhaps, to what he does best – making his team better.

Tonight though, it was the Mbappe show, even if it took 75 minutes to get going.

Having already served up his new friend, Mbappe was itching to get on the scoresheet himself. Poland played compact lines, though, and made it difficult for France to get between, or behind. Ousmane Dembele tried, as did Mbappe, the talisman for this team, and the country, when inspiration evaporated elsewhere. As effective in his offensive movement as he is reluctant to defend, a late double from the boy-King put him in truly legendary company.

He now has 52 goals in this calendar year and nine at World Cups; more than Pele had before his 24th birthday. Two powerful finishes – that left Szczęsny wondering how much more he had to do – put the result beyond any doubt and the player of the game award in his kitty.

Most importantly, though, was the team effort France put in. Poland had their share of chances, more than in the entire tournament before this. Robert Lewandowsi and Arkadiusz Milik were always going to be a potent threat. The best opportunity fell to Zieliński and Kaminsky, back to back. The first effort was parried by Hugo Lloris in his record-breaking appearance for Les Bleues and then Raphael Varane justified his place in the starting lineup with some excellent anticipation to cover for his captain and turn away Maninsky’s second-ball effort on the goalline.

Deschamps will be pleased and will be left with little to analyse from the gain other than Mbappe’s super double. Mostly, by how the team is coming together. When asked the previous day about Greizmann’s proclamation of love, the France gaffer highlighted the togetherness of the squad and his own role in it. “I won't go so far as to define my love for the players,” he said. "But if I don't like them I don't call them up. The most important thing is to know them as humans, know their character and their sensitivities, too. Obviously, with Antoine and the experienced players we have been together for a long time and there is a trusting relationship. The players know that I am there for them and to protect them. But this does not mean that I cannot tell them what I have to do as the coach. If things are not going the way they are supposed to, whether it is Antoine or anyone else, it is my job to tell them.” Whatever he told them tonight proved enough. England or Senegal up next in the quarters. What a delicious prospect.

DOHA: Poland had their most attacking game of the tournament but it wasn’t nearly enough to trouble France. The defending world champions, led from the front by Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Greizmann are staking a real claim to go all the way in Qatar and win back-to-back titles. On Sunday at the Al Thumama Stadium that was the major takeaway on a record-breaking night for a couple of the French forwards. First it was Giroud, just before halftime, who found himself with plenty of space in the Polish box. His run was timed perfectly, as has been the case with Giroud so often, and Mbappe found him at exactly the right moment. From there it was just a question of beating the impressive Wojciech Szczęsny, one of the standout keepers of the tournament. Giroud did it in style, with a left-footed finish into the bottom corner of Szczęsny’s goal. In doing so the late-blooming, supermodel-looking striker scored for the 52nd time for his country, one more than Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry. Not often given as much credit as he is due, Giroud was instrumental for Didier Deschamps in Russia four years ago. This year, with Karim Benzema back in the mix, Giroud was superfluous before the tournament began. We all know how that has turned out. With the record in the bag the AC Milan striker can go back, perhaps, to what he does best – making his team better. Tonight though, it was the Mbappe show, even if it took 75 minutes to get going. Having already served up his new friend, Mbappe was itching to get on the scoresheet himself. Poland played compact lines, though, and made it difficult for France to get between, or behind. Ousmane Dembele tried, as did Mbappe, the talisman for this team, and the country, when inspiration evaporated elsewhere. As effective in his offensive movement as he is reluctant to defend, a late double from the boy-King put him in truly legendary company. He now has 52 goals in this calendar year and nine at World Cups; more than Pele had before his 24th birthday. Two powerful finishes – that left Szczęsny wondering how much more he had to do – put the result beyond any doubt and the player of the game award in his kitty. Most importantly, though, was the team effort France put in. Poland had their share of chances, more than in the entire tournament before this. Robert Lewandowsi and Arkadiusz Milik were always going to be a potent threat. The best opportunity fell to Zieliński and Kaminsky, back to back. The first effort was parried by Hugo Lloris in his record-breaking appearance for Les Bleues and then Raphael Varane justified his place in the starting lineup with some excellent anticipation to cover for his captain and turn away Maninsky’s second-ball effort on the goalline. Deschamps will be pleased and will be left with little to analyse from the gain other than Mbappe’s super double. Mostly, by how the team is coming together. When asked the previous day about Greizmann’s proclamation of love, the France gaffer highlighted the togetherness of the squad and his own role in it. “I won't go so far as to define my love for the players,” he said. "But if I don't like them I don't call them up. The most important thing is to know them as humans, know their character and their sensitivities, too. Obviously, with Antoine and the experienced players we have been together for a long time and there is a trusting relationship. The players know that I am there for them and to protect them. But this does not mean that I cannot tell them what I have to do as the coach. If things are not going the way they are supposed to, whether it is Antoine or anyone else, it is my job to tell them.” Whatever he told them tonight proved enough. England or Senegal up next in the quarters. What a delicious prospect.