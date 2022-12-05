Home Sport Football

Saudi set to host 2027 Asian Cup after India withdraws bid

The Asian Football Confederation issued a statement on Monday saying the All Indian Football Federation had withdrawn from the host selection process. No reason was published.

Published: 05th December 2022 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Saudi Arabia's Abdulrahman Al-Aboud reacts at the end of the World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

Saudi Arabia's Abdulrahman Al-Aboud reacts at the end of the World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico. (Photo |AP)

By Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2027 Asian Cup after India withdrew its bid.

The Asian Football Confederation issued a statement on Monday saying the All Indian Football Federation had withdrawn from the host selection process. No reason was published.

The bids from India and Saudi Arabia had been shortlisted by the AFC’s executive committee in October and the final decision was expected to be made at a regional congress in February. Saudi Arabia is now the only candidate to host the 2027 tournament.

The 2023 Asian Cup will be played in Qatar after China withdrew as host. Qatar, which is hosting the ongoing World Cup, has already staged the Asian Cup twice.

The Saudis started their World Cup campaign in Qatar with a stunning 2-1 upset win over Argentina, but didn't advance to the knockout stages after back-to-back losses to Poland and Mexico in Group C. Argentina topped the group and then edged Australia in the Round of 16 to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2027 Asian Cup Asian Football Confederation All Indian Football Federation
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp