Winning Goals: Meet Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC team

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The defending champion, Hyderabad FC produced one of its brightest performances yet with a commanding 3-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) clash a few days ago, maintaining its second position on the points table. Before the team is all geared up to play against East Bengal on December 9, CE speaks with Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of the team, who has led the team to success one after the other since taking over the reins in 2019.

Talking about his team’s winning streak and maintaining a good stand on the ISL points table, Varun says, “It’s always a great feeling when your team is performing well. But I feel it is also important to have an early start as well. It’s a good phase for us to be on the top side of the table and finding the right balance to win games. Earlier celebrities used to come out in support of their favourite team in the Indian Premier League or cricket World Cup, but now they are thronging the stands for us too. It’s always good to have support.”

The champions

Formed on 27th August 2019, the club took less than three years to etch its name alongside the greats Hyderabad has seen in the past. A six-decade-long wait, but Hyderabad is back on the football map! Currently the reigning champions of India, the city is not new to this title.

It started back in 1939 with the formation of Hyderabad Football Association. Hyderabad was in love with football but over the years, the relationship grew a bit complicated over the years. The spark never died and come 2019, the city had a new crush, in ‘Hyderabad FC’. “We are very fortunate to have team management running smoothly.

Continuity is the key in team building. 85 percent of our success is due to continuity. Even though we have added players on and off, the core team was retained. Moreover, everyone in the team knows their work. We are clear what we need in our players. It is important to get the right player who can gel well with the team. Brazilian midfielder Joao Victor, who lifted the 2021-22 Indian Super League trophy in the yellow and black of Hyderabad, continues to be the club’s captain, bringing in great results. A captain’s job is very difficult, one needs to have great leadership qualities,” shares Varun.

According to him, the team has the right winning composition of six foreigners in the team.

“Young Indian talents like Akash Mishra and Hitesh Sharma who are playing their first big league matches are well supported by the experienced players - all a balancing act,” he says. Varun’s love for football didn’t develop after owning Hyderabad FC. It was there when he was a kid.

“I am a huge Manchester United fan, so, when I got the opportunity to own a football club, I took it. At present, I want to focus on grassroot space, ferret out local talents and build a fan base in the city, so that Hyderabad shines bright on the football map,” concludes Varun.

