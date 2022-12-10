FIFA World Cup: Croatia make Brazil pay in penalty

Brazil had enough chances to win it in normal time but Livakovic kept coming up trumps. Then Neymar finally broke the deadlock with an insouciant piece of skill. Yet, with four minutes left on the clock, Bruno Petkovic found himself all alone on top of the D and his effort breached Alisson's defences.
10 minutes later, it was all over. Ice in their veins. Brazil, though, were left mulling.
Brazil had enough chances to win it in normal time but Livakovic kept coming up trumps. Then Neymar finally broke the deadlock with an insouciant piece of skill. Yet, with four minutes left on the clock, Bruno Petkovic found himself all alone on top of the D and his effort breached Alisson's defences.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be sworn in as Himachal's next CM
Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel to continue as CM for second term
Pre-planning averted huge damages; relief aid to cyclone-hit people soon: CM Stalin
Kishan's double hundred helps India salvage pride in final ODI vs BAN
Tenacity and penalties, keys to Croatia's deep World Cup run
US: Democrats face uphill task after Sen Kyrsten Sinema switches party