FIFA World Cup 2022: Fair play off the field

In these times of division and discord, the England side is an example to all, said former England striker Gary Lineker.

Didier Deschamps, Kylian Mbappe

Marcus Rashford wishes Kylian Mbappe 'Good Luck.' In this image Mbappe seen with France's national team coach Didier Deschamps. (Photo | AP)

It's not just anger and heated arguments, grins and grimaces on and off the soccer field in Qatar. FIFA World Cup 2022 has thrown up moments of camaraderie and sportsmanship as well.

In the closely contested France vs England match, the defending champions prevailed over the English team 2-1. 

The Three Lions and their supporters seem to have taken the defeat in their stride.

Former England striker Gary Lineker tweeted, "despite the heartbreak, we should be immensely proud of this young @England side. They have talent. They give everything. They have values. They are a credit to their sport and our country. And in these times of division and discord, they’re an example to all. And they will win." 

Daily Mirror reported that Marcus Rashford sent a touching message to Kylian Mbappe despite England’s heart-breaking defeat by France in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Taking to Instagram, Marcus Rashford wrote: "The last few weeks have been a rollercoaster of emotions, each and every one of our team gave everything we had to be ready for what was thrown at us, we got close, but not close enough. I'll make a promise that we will come again! Thank you for the unconditional support we have received throughout the tournament, it hasn't gone unnoticed."

"A number of players replied to Rashford’s post including France sensation Mbappe. The Paris Saint-Germain star commented a love-heart emoji that invariably got the attention of Rashford.
In what is a mark of his character, the England star then wished the French forward luck ahead of his side’s semi-final meeting with surprise package Morocco," Daily Mirror report said.

"Good luck with the rest of the tournament brother! Go smash it king," Rashford replied.

