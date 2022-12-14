Home Sport Football

Messi has chance to match Maradona as Argentina reach World Cup final

Sixteen years after making his World Cup debut as a teenager, Qatar has witnessed Messi finally score in the knockout stages of the tournament, and he has done so in three straight games.

Published: 14th December 2022 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

A jubilant Messi and his teammates.

A jubilant Messi and his teammates. (File photo | AFP)

By AFP

DOHA: Lionel Messi will get his date with World Cup destiny, and the chance to emulate Diego Maradona, after Argentina's emphatic 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday took them through to the final in Qatar.

It is 36 years since Maradona dragged Argentina to their second and most recent World Cup triumph in Mexico, the crowning moment of his dazzling but often troubled career.

Messi came to this World Cup admitting it would surely be his last at the age of 35 and therefore his final opportunity to lift the trophy that escaped him in 2014, when Argentina was defeated by Germany in Brazil.

The sense that Messi was building up to this moment was apparent in his displays for Paris Saint-Germain in the months before the tournament and he has performed at this World Cup like a player with no more time to waste.

Sixteen years after making his World Cup debut as a teenager, Qatar has witnessed Messi finally score in the knockout stages of the tournament, and he has done so in three straight games.

On Tuesday he scored his 11th World Cup goal, overtaking compatriot Gabriel Batistuta, who previously held the Argentine record.

He has now equalled former German player Lothar Matthaeus' record of 25 World Cup appearances.

Messi's performance against Croatia at Lusail Stadium was typical of his late career -- a player who saves energy and spends long periods on the fringes of the game.

Yet for his country, he is a captain who can still inspire and who always looks capable of creating something when the ball comes to his feet.

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who had been the hero in shoot-outs in the previous two rounds, had no chance of stopping Messi's first-half penalty.

Messi then sent Julian Alvarez away to make it 2-0 late in the first half with a first-time ball on a counterattack.

But he saved the best moment for midway through the second half with a magnificent assist, twisting and turning to make a fool of Croatia's Josko Gvardiol before teeing up Alvarez to score again.

"In the past 15 years he's probably been the best player in the world and today he was very good again," admitted the Croatia coach, Zlatko Dalic.

'The greatest'
Messi is now level with Kylian Mbappe as the Qatar World Cup's leading scorer, with five goals, but his assist was further confirmation of how the former Barcelona player has evolved with age.

The PSG version spends much of his time creating goals for Mbappe, and now for Argentina, he is doing the same for the exciting young striker Alvarez.

"Sometimes it seems like we say Messi is the greatest just because we are Argentine, but I think there is no doubt about it," said coach Lionel Scaloni.

"I am privileged to coach him and be able to watch him. It's thrilling."

Argentina's run to the final has not been entirely down to Messi -– their vast and passionate support turned the semi-final effectively into a home game, with fans filling Lusail with the sound of their anthem "Muchachos".

Scaloni has built a capable team around their one true great, taking Argentina into the final of the first World Cup since the death of Maradona.

Argentines may feel that it was meant to be, and Qatar will surely be delighted too.

Just over a year after he ended his long association with Barcelona and signed for Qatar-owned PSG, Messi's presence will light up the final in Doha.

But, depending on the outcome of Wednesday's second semi-final between France and Morocco, it could be his club teammate Mbappe blocking his path to glory.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Messi Diego Maradona Argentina FIFA World Cup
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp