Home Sport Football

France's Mbappe returns to training days after World Cup disappointment

The 24-year-old cast a despondent figure in the aftermath of France's loss to Argentina -- led by his PSG team-mate Lionel Messi -- in a penalty shootout.

Published: 21st December 2022 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Mbappe

France's Kilian Mbappe. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: France star Kylian Mbappe returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday just three days after he ended up on the losing side despite scoring a hat-trick in the World Cup final.

The 24-year-old cast a despondent figure in the aftermath of France's loss to Argentina -- led by his PSG team-mate Lionel Messi -- in a penalty shootout, despite his goals twice bringing the 2018 champions level.

However, although PSG players have been given 10 days off Mbappe was pictured at the French champions training ground.

"Kylian Mbappe returned to training on Wednesday," tweeted PSG.

Mbappe, who finished top scorer at the World Cup with eight goals, was not expected back till January and PSG did not say whether he would be available for selection for their Ligue 1 match with Strasbourg on December 28.

His return to training comes the day after a documentary on France's campaign shows Mbappe giving his team-mates a rousing half-time talk in Sunday's final following a limp first-half which saw them trail 2-0.

"It is the World Cup guys, it is the match of a lifetime!" says Mbappe in French broadcaster TF1's documentary.

"In any case we could hardly play worse than we have already done.

"We are going back on the pitch and either we carry on playing like idiots or we up the intensity.

"It is the World Cup Final! We are losing 2-0 but we can come back.

"Hey guys, this only comes around once every four years."

Although Mbappe led the fightback it took till the 80th minute -- when he scored a penalty to make it 2-1 -- for the team to really find the fighting spirit.

Mbappe was to go on and score his penalty in the shootout but, with Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni both missing, Argentina were not to be denied, Gonzalo Montiel tucking away the winning spotkick.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mbappe Kylian Mbappe Argentina PSG
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp