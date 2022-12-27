Home Sport Football

Argentina confident Scaloni will stay with World Cup winners

Argentina's Lionel Messi holds the FIFA World Cup trophy as he deplanes, with coach Lionel Scaloni, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's football federation chief insisted Monday that coach Lionel Scaloni will remain with the World Cup winners.

"Scaloni is the coach of the Argentina national team. We are both men of our word, we said yes to each other. I have no doubt that he will continue," Argentine Football Federation (AFA) president Claudio Tapia said.

Scaloni, 44, has been in charge of the team since 2018, leading them to the Copa America in 2021 - Argentina's first international trophy since 1993.

He then guided Lionel Messi and the squad to a third World Cup with victory over France in the final in Qatar earlier this month.

However, when he was named coach in succession to Jorge Sampaoli after a last-16 exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he was not a popular choice.

"Ninety-nine percent of people thought we were wrong or even crazy," said Tapia.

"But this team brought happiness to the people with the titles they won."

