Home Sport Football

Serie A: Agnelli says leaving Juventus 'not easy', defends club

Just days after they resigned, Turin prosecutors sought trials for Agnelli and 11 others over alleged financial irregularities, including in the transfer and loans of players, reports said.

Published: 27th December 2022 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Andrea Agnelli

Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli arrives prior to the start a Formula 1 event at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sept. 10, 2022. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

ROME: Outgoing Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, who quit amid claims of false accounting at Italy's biggest football club, told shareholders Tuesday that leaving was difficult but the club "comes before everything."

Agnelli, whose 12-year reign brought a host of trophies for the Turin giants, said allegations against the club were "not justified", but said he was leaving to avoid complicating the situation further.

The decision to resign along with the rest of the board in November "was not an easy decision for me," he said, saying he "always loved this club" and had worked "as hard as I can" for its success.

"However, it was a decision that I made with complete conviction and in complete serenity," he said.

Just days after they resigned, Turin prosecutors sought trials for Agnelli and 11 others over alleged financial irregularities, including in the transfer and loans of players, reports said.

Originally 15 people were targeted in the probe, prosecutors told AFP.

"I personally, as well as all the members of our board of directors, are firmly convinced that the club has operated well over these years and that the remarks raised against us are not justified," Agnelli said, according to an English version of his speech published by the club.

He added: "Nonetheless, the company will have to continue along the path taken in order to protect the interests of the club and to demonstrate its good and legitimate reasons at each location."

ALSO READ | Serie A: Juve scandal rumbles on as accounts stay deep in the red

"For this reason... it is appropriate to take a step back" to avoid a situation where events were influenced by his presence, he said. "Juventus, therefore, comes before everything and everyone."

For a period under Agnelli, Juventus was re-established as one of Europe's best teams.

However, its run of nine straight league titles came to an end in 2021, while its finances have long been in the red.

Shareholders -- led by Exor, controlled by the Agnelli family -- on Tuesday approved revised losses for the 2021/22 season of 239.3 million euros (255 million dollars).

It was the fifth straight set of annual accounts in the red.

Shareholders are set to meet again on January 18 to appoint a new board led by Gianluca Ferrero, a Turin-born former head of coffee brand Lavazza who is trusted by Exor chairman John Elkann -- Andrea Agnelli's cousin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juventus Corruption Financial Fraud Andrea Agnelli John Elkann Serie A
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp