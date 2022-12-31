Home Sport Football

LaLiga: Karim Benzema nets 2, Madrid wins first game after World Cup break

Published: 31st December 2022 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: Playing his first match since his World Cup hopes were dashed by an injury, Karim Benzema came the rescue of Real Madrid with a pair of late goals to snatch a 2-0 victory at 10-man Valladolid on Friday.

Benzema had a subdued showing in his first competitive match since Nov. 2 following injuries that had limited his availability for his club and finally sidelined him for his France at soccer's elite competition.

But the Ballon d'Or winner came through in the final minutes to give Carlo Ancelotti's side the three points it needed to provisionally move to the top of the Spanish league standings.

Madrid also relied on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to keep the score deadlocked as it struggled to create chances in its first game since the league paused for seven weeks for the tournament in Qatar.

Valladolid defended well and threatened on the break at its José Zorrilla stadium until the game finally swung in Madrid's favor when the video assistant referee spotted a handball in the area by defender Javi Sánchez.

Benzema stepped up and coolly slotted his penalty kick into the left corner as goalkeeper Jordi Masip fell the other way to grab the lead in the 83rd minute.

Valladolid's chances of hunting for a late equalizer were hurt when striker Sergio León, one of its most incisive players, was shown a direct red card apparently for using inappropriate language while protesting the penalty decision.

Benzema then got his brace in the 89th after a pass by substitute Eduardo Camavinga.

“Benzema played very well given that he had barely played in the last three months,” Courtois said. “Maybe he was lacking a bit of pace. I bet the Karim of last year would have scored even more goals, but it is good for him to get this double.”

Before Benzema put Madrid ahead, Courtois made two great saves to deny León and midfielder Álvaro Aguado. Courtois used a one-handed diving save to stop Aguado's long-range strike in the first half. He then got low to turn back León’s header in the 68th.

“Courtois' saves were decisive,” said Valladolid coach Pacheta Martín, whose team slid into 15th place.

Madrid moved one point ahead of Barcelona at the top of the standings before Xavi Hernández’s side plays a derby against Espanyol on Saturday.

Before kickoff, a moment of silence was held in memory of Brazil great Pelé, who died on Thursday. Ronaldo, the former Brazil and Madrid star and the current owner of Valladolid, stood alongside Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez in the stands during the tribute. Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior closed his eyes and lifted his head upwards in midfield with the other players.

