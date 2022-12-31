Home Sport Football

Premier League: Faes in double own-goal disaster as Liverpool down Leicester

Faes became just the fourth player to score two own goals in a Premier League game.

Published: 31st December 2022 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Wout Faes

Leicester's Wout Faes reacts after scores an own goal past his goalkeeper during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield.(Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Leicester City's Belgian defender Wout Faes inadvertently boosted Liverpool's hopes of making the Champions League by scoring two own-goals in his team's 2-1 loss at Anfield on Friday.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had given Leicester a fourth-minute lead when he strolled through the middle of the Liverpool defence.

However, that was the cue for Faes's double dose of embarrassment.

In the 38th minute, Faes, in his first season at the club after a £ 15 million move from Reims, sliced an attempted clearance from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross over the head of his goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Seven minutes later, his evening got worse.

Darwin Nunez was sent through by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and his lob over Ward hit the post.

However, as the ball came back, Faes somehow managed to hammer the ball into his own net.

"He has come back a little rusty having not played in a long time having got no minutes with Belgium at the World Cup," said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers of the unfortunate Faes.

"When he came in, he was absolutely fantastic for us and was just unfortunate today."

The result left Liverpool in sixth place, two points off the top four while Leicester are down in 13th.

"At times, I thought we were poor today. It's a cliche but it's important to get the three points and win," Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk told Sky Sports.

"We tried to get in the game but we weren't good enough and we know that. We won, which is positive, but there are plenty of things we have to improve on."

Meanwhile, West Ham's year ended by being booed off the pitch following a 2-0 defeat to London rivals Brentford.

First-half goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva piled the pressure on West Ham boss David Moyes after a fifth consecutive Premier League defeat.

West Ham are just one spot above the relegation zone while Brentford climbed to ninth.

"I thought we played well today. The goals were completely against the run of play, we've lost two goals to throw ins. We made a lot of opportunities, we just couldn't take them," Moyes told Match of the Day.

"It's small margins, I thought the players did a great job, kept going. We just didn't have the final bit of the jigsaw."

The defeat means Moyes has now lost five successive games for the first time since 2005 when he was in charge of Everton.

"It's a big result, to come here and win 2-0 is impressive," said Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

"West Ham were better than us in the first half but we took our two moments and the second half was spotless in defence. We had chances to kill the game at 3-0, but still, good points."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wout Faes Leicester City Premier League Liverpool
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp