Everton sign England international Dele Alli on a free transfer

Dele Alli moved on a free transfer to Everton in what was one of the biggest moves of the deadline day of a thoroughly action-packed winter transfer window.

Published: 01st February 2022

Dele Alli has 37 England caps and was instrumental in England's run to the 2018 World Cup semifinals in Russia.

By IANS

LONDON: A day after Frank Lampard took over as Premier League side Everton's manager, the club completed the signing of midfielder Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur on a two-and-a-half-year contract until the end of June 2024.

The England international, who has played 269 times and scored 67 goals for Tottenham Hotspur after joining in February 2015, is Lampard's first permanent addition, following a loan move for Dutch player Donny van de Beek from Manchester United on the final day of the January transfer window.

Dele could well make his Everton debut in the Premier League game against Newcastle United on February 8.

The 25-year-old, who is Cup-tied for the weekend FA Cup fourth-round match against Brentford, has 37 England caps and was instrumental in England's run to the 2018 World Cup semifinals in Russia.

"I'm delighted to have signed for Everton, a huge club with a great fan base and history. I'm eager to get started and can't wait for my first game in an Everton shirt," Alli said after signing the contract.

"I'm looking forward to helping the team and the opportunity to work with the new manager Frank Lampard. I've had a few good conversations with him (Lampard) already; he's a player I admired through his whole career watching him. I'm pleased to work with him… it's very exciting, I'm sure we can do great things together.

"I just want to be happy playing football. Working with Lampard, and the great players Everton have got, is a great opportunity for me to do that. I'm excited to go there, show the fans what I can do, and help the Club as much as I can."

Dele had won the 'Young Player of the Year' award in his debut EPL campaign in 2015/16 after reaching double figures for goals. According to evertonfc.com, he scored 18 Premier League goals in 35 starts in his second Spurs season and claimed PFA young-player honours for a second straight campaign.

The midfielder, who represented England at the 2016 European Championship and Nations League finals in 2019, directly contributed to 20 Premier League goals -- scoring nine -- in 2017/18, said the club website.

