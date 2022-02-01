STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Max Kruse stuns Union Berlin with imminent return to Wolfsburg

Max Kruse asked Union Berlin fans for their understanding for my decision to accept an offer that is long-term and highly paid.

Wolfsburg said the 33-year-old Max Kruse will sign a deal through June 2023 after completing a medical checkup.

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Union Berlin’s star player Max Kruse stunned the high-flying club by asking for a transfer to his former team Wolfsburg at the other end of the Bundesliga, with the forward set to rejoin Wolfsburg on the last day of the winter transfer window.

The former Germany striker asked Union fans on Sunday for their “understanding for my decision to accept an offer that is long-term and highly paid.”

Wolfsburg said the 33-year-old Kruse will sign a deal through June 2023 after completing a medical checkup with the Volkswagen-backed club. Union said he was traveling to his new club on Monday.

Kicker magazine reported a fee of 5 million euros ($5.6 million) was agreed between the clubs.

“His departure hits us unexpectedly and it will be a demanding task to compensate for this sporting loss,” Union managing director Oliver Ruhnert said. “However, he really wanted to make the move now, and that’s why we reached an agreement with VfL Wolfsburg.”

Kruse is joining a team that is just two points above the relegation zone after failing to win any of its last 11 games across all competitions. Kruse played for Wolfsburg for the 2015-16 season, then for Werder Bremen under the current Wolfsburg coach Florian Kohfeldt.

