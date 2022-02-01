STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Premier League: Manchester United's Donny van de Beek joins Everton on loan

Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the 2021/22 season, the Merseyside club announced.

Published: 01st February 2022 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Donny van de Beek, who joined United in summer 2020, reached double figures for goals in three straight seasons for Ajax.

Donny van de Beek, who joined United in summer 2020, reached double figures for goals in three straight seasons for Ajax. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the 2021/22 season, the Merseyside club announced on Monday.

Netherlands international midfielder Van de Beek, who emerged as one of Europe's pre-eminent young footballers during Ajax's high-achieving 2018/19 season, insists he can improve a dynamic game working under new Everton manager Frank Lampard, an important figure in persuading Van de Beek to rebuff rival offers in favour of the Blues.

Van de Beek insists he is ready to go straight into Lampard's team, if selected, for next Tuesday's Premier League visit to Newcastle United - he is Cup tied for Saturday's meeting with Brentford - and the 24-year-old is eager to show Evertonians the extent of his talent.

"Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can't wait to help the team," Van de Beek told evertontv.

"I think it is a great club... there are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table. I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals. It is a big part of my game to score and give assists and I will try to do that again. And it is not only offensive, you have to defend as a midfielder and I can do that as well."

Van de Beek rocketed to prominence as the fulcrum of Ajax's expressive, courageous Champions League semi-final team three years ago. He was on target in a quarter-final victory at Juventus and netted in the last-four clash with Spurs.

The attacking midfielder, who joined United in summer 2020, reached double figures for goals in three straight seasons for Ajax. He provided 30 assists across the same timeframe.

"It's difficult I cannot play on Saturday but I will be there to see the game and focus on the next match."

"I'm fit. I train a lot for myself and I was training a lot with the team at United. I have a few days to train fully and I'm sure I'll be there [ready for Newcastle]," he added. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Premier League Premier League 2022 Manchester United Donny van de Beek Everton
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp