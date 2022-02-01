STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Premier League: Newcastle United sign Dan Burn and Matt Targett

Published: 01st February 2022 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Newcastle United

Newcastle United (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Newcastle United have signed Ashington-born defender Dan Burn from Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League Club confirmed on Monday.

The 29-year-old centre-back arrives at his boyhood club after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract and becomes Eddie Howe's fifth acquisition of the January transfer window.

Burn was originally part of the Magpies' youth set-up before being released aged eleven, and he returns to the club almost two decades later having become an established Premier League defender.

Burn arrives back on Tyneside after making 74 Premier League appearances for Brighton, added to the nine Premier League outings he made during his time at Fulham.

Earlier in the day, Newcastle United completed the signing of Aston Villa defender Matt Targett on loan until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Targett - who will wear squad number 13 - adds Premier League experience to Eddie Howe's defensive options having made more than 100 top-flight appearances with Southampton and Aston Villa.

