Serie A: Juventus sign Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach

By ANI

TURIN: Juventus FC have signed Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach, the Serie A club confirmed.

The 25-year-old midfielder has signed for Juventus, and leaves the Bundesliga after 125 appearances with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Born on November 20, 1996, in Geneva, Zakaria began his football career with Servette. At his local club, he made his professional debut and also scored his first goal, before moving to Young Boys. After two seasons with the club from Berne he left Switzerland for Germany.

For four and a half seasons, Denis put his qualities at the service of Borussia Monchengladbach, making a total of 125 appearances - the second-youngest player to reach that benchmark in the German top flight - and scoring 11 goals. Stats that highlight how he became central to the Monchengladbach midfield.

Evidence of his consistency and reliability is that Zakaria is one of the three Borussia Monchengladbach players to have scored in each of the last 5 seasons in the league and one of the three Bundesliga midfielders this campaign to have completed at least 90% of their passes.

Such performances on the domestic front have also been recognised at an international level, with 40 caps and three goals with Switzerland.