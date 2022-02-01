STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Serie A: Juventus sign Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach

Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria has signed for Juventus and leaves the Bundesliga after 125 appearances with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Published: 01st February 2022 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Juventus FC midfielder Denis Zakaria

Juventus FC midfielder Denis Zakaria (Photo | Juventus FC Twitter)

By ANI

TURIN: Juventus FC have signed Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach, the Serie A club confirmed.

The 25-year-old midfielder has signed for Juventus, and leaves the Bundesliga after 125 appearances with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Born on November 20, 1996, in Geneva, Zakaria began his football career with Servette. At his local club, he made his professional debut and also scored his first goal, before moving to Young Boys. After two seasons with the club from Berne he left Switzerland for Germany.

For four and a half seasons, Denis put his qualities at the service of Borussia Monchengladbach, making a total of 125 appearances - the second-youngest player to reach that benchmark in the German top flight - and scoring 11 goals. Stats that highlight how he became central to the Monchengladbach midfield.

Evidence of his consistency and reliability is that Zakaria is one of the three Borussia Monchengladbach players to have scored in each of the last 5 seasons in the league and one of the three Bundesliga midfielders this campaign to have completed at least 90% of their passes.

Such performances on the domestic front have also been recognised at an international level, with 40 caps and three goals with Switzerland.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juventus Serie A Denis Zakaria Borussia Monchengladbach
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp