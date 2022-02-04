STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Police raid soccer fan clubs after deadly attack in northern Greece

The raids were carried out at 13 venues suspected of being used for organizing attacks, and police set up roadblocks in the surrounding areas. Two people were arrested during the searches.

Published: 04th February 2022 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Greek police officers in plain clothes escort the 23 year-old man accused of the murder of 19-year-old city resident Alkis Kambanos as they leave the court house in Greece.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

THESSALONIKI: Police raided multiple soccer supporters’ clubs in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki late Thursday in the wake of an attack linked to violent fan rivalry that left a 19-year-old man dead.

The raids were carried out at 13 venues suspected of being used for organizing attacks, and police set up roadblocks in the surrounding areas. Two people were arrested during the searches.

Thessaloniki resident Alkis Kambanos died after being stabbed and severely beaten late Monday. Two others were also injured in the street attack by a group of young men, police said. A 23-year-old man was later arrested and charged with murder as well as attempted murder.

The killing, in a city that has a heated rivalry between local teams PAOK and Aris, has shocked the country and drew strong condemnation from political leaders.

“How can we let our streets, parks, and squares become the stage for violence between rival gangs, endangering the safety of our citizens?” Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, a former top high court judge, wrote in an online post. “The damage inflicted on society by such acts will continue as long … as this barbarism and violence on and off the field are cultivated as a display of manhood.”

Supporters' clubs are often used by violent fans to stage attacks, and police this week seized ice picks, flares, pitchforks and baseball bats in a raid at one venue. Greece has battled soccer-related violence for decades and league organizers have started inviting referees from other European countries to officiate at important matches to try and address claims of bias at games.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greece Football violence Football rivalry PAOK vs Aris
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp