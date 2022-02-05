STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chelsea goes to Club World Cup without COVID-infected Thomas Tuchel

Based on Chelsea's announcement, Thursday would appear to be the earliest he can leave isolation under English guidelines.

Published: 05th February 2022 06:17 PM

Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel gives instructions from the side line during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel tested positive for the coronavirus, preventing him from attending Saturday's FA Cup match against Plymouth and putting doubts on whether he can go to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup.

Tuchel will not be on the flight to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday night.

Chelsea plays its Club World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

The final and third-place game is on Saturday.

The west London cub said Tuchel "hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week."

