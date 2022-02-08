STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bayern goalkeeper Neuer has operation on knee, out for weeks

Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MUNICH: Bayern Munich will be without Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for some weeks after he opted for surgery on a troublesome knee.

Bayern said on Monday that Neuer underwent an operation on his right knee joint the day before and the team will be without its captain “for the coming weeks.”

Neuer played in Bayern’s 3-2 win over Leipzig on Saturday, when he starred with five good saves and showed no sign of any knee problems. Kicker magazine reported that an operation to remove part of the medial meniscus had been an option for some time to prevent any further damage.

Neuer tied former Bayern ’keeper Oliver Kahn’s Bundesliga record of 310 wins with the victory over Leipzig but will have to wait before he beats it.

The 35-year-old goalie will miss Bayern’s next league games against Bochum, Greuther Fürth, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen, which routed Borussia Dortmund 5-2 on Sunday. Bayern leads the Bundesliga by nine points from Dortmund with 13 rounds remaining.

Neuer will also miss Bayern’s Champions League round of 16 games against Salzburg but is expected back in time for potential quarterfinals in April.

“We’re sure he’ll be back to full fitness with us soon,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said.

Reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich will fill in in the meantime. The 33-year-old Ulreich has played twice already this season – in a 12-0 win over Bremer SV in the first round of the German Cup and in a 2-1 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the league.

