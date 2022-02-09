STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta hits back at Aubameyang, saying he was 'solution, not the problem'

Aubameyang had not played for Arsenal since December, when he was stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta after returning late from an agreed break.

Published: 09th February 2022 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday he was the "solution, not the problem" following former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure from the club after a series of disciplinary problems.

Aubameyang left the Emirates Stadium for Barcelona last week after agreeing a contract termination with the English side, allowing him to sign for the Catalan giants on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old Gabon international had not played for Arsenal since December, when he was stripped of the captaincy by Arteta after returning late from an agreed break.

Asked at his unveiling as a Barca player what had happened in London, Aubameyang said: "I don't think I did anything wrong. I think (the problem) was just with him. He wasn't happy. I was calm and that's it."

But Arteta countered those claims as he addressed reporters on the eve of Arsenal's Premier League trip to Wolves.

"You ask the question directly to me, so I respond," he said. 

"I am extremely grateful for what Auba has done at the club, for his contribution since I have been here and the way I see myself in that relationship is the solution, not the problem.

"What I am saying is that I've been this solution, 100 percent, I can look in the eye of anybody.

"I do lot of things wrong, for sure. But the intention all the time is the best -- and not for me, it is for the club and for the team."

The onus on scoring the goals to keep alive Arsenal's top-four ambitions in the absence of Aubameyang now falls on Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Both men have less than six months remaining on their contracts but Arteta has backed them to fill the void even though Lacazette has scored just three Premier League goals this season and Nketiah is yet to get off the mark in the league.

"Auba's trajectory at the club and the importance of his goals is unquestionable," Arteta said, confirming Lacazette would captain the side for the time being.

"But we have other players, and we believe we have other qualities in different ways to try to accomplish the amount of goals that we need in the team. That's what we are going to try to do."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arsenal Pierre Emerick Aubameyang EPL EPL 2022 Premier League Premier League 2022
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp