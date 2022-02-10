STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

FIFA 2022: Lukaku goal puts Chelsea through to Club World Cup final

Lukaku's goal was his first in six appearances and came after Al Hilal defender Yasser Al-Shahrani failed to clear a cross by Kai Havertz. 

Published: 10th February 2022 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Al Hilal and Chelsea in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate. ( Photo | AP)

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Al Hilal and Chelsea in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate. ( Photo | AP)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Chelsea will get another chance to win the Club World Cup for the first time after beating Al Hilal 1-0 to set up a meeting with Palmeiras in the final.

Romelu Lukaku's close-range goal in the 32nd minute settled a match between the European and Asian champions on Wednesday.

A European team has won 13 of the last 14 finals in the intercontinental competition. The last to lose was Chelsea, beaten by Corinthians in 2012.

Another Brazilian team in Palmeiras, the South American champion, awaits on Saturday, and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel should be in Abu Dhabi for that.

Tuchel missed the game against Al Hilal because he is isolating after contracting the coronavirus, and is hoping to be able to travel out for the final.

Lukaku's goal was his first in six appearances and came after Al Hilal defender Yasser Al-Shahrani failed to clear a cross by Kai Havertz. The Belgium striker crashed home a finish from the edge of the six-yard box.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chelsea Club World Cup FIFA Romelu Lukaku Corinthians Goal Champions Covid Pandemic Coronavirus
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp