STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bundesliga likely to allow 100 per cent crowd attendance again from March 20

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday after a meeting with the country's 16 state governors that they had agreed on plans to end almost all the country's measures against COVID-19 by March 20.

Published: 17th February 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bundesliga fans

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Germany is scrapping most coronavirus restrictions and could have full stadiums at soccer games again in March - two years after the Bundesliga last operated at full capacity. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday after a meeting with the country's 16 state governors that they had agreed on plans to end almost all the country's measures against COVID-19 by March 20.

Official figures show Germany's infection rate is beginning to drift downward. The easing of restrictions under a new three-step plan takes effect from March 4, with an initial limit at stadiums of up to 25,000 supporters or 75 per cent capacity. "In a third and final step from March 20, 2022, all far-reaching protective measures are to be dropped if the situation in hospitals allows," according to Wednesday's decision.

But soccer fans were already seeing the benefit of relaxed rules last weekend, when most games welcomed many more spectators than previously possible during the coronavirus pandemic. Up to 15,000 fans were allowed at Leipzig vs. Cologne to get the Bundesliga's 22nd round underway.

Leipzig and other clubs such as Borussia Dortmund had taken legal action against their respective state governments to allow more fans to attend games.

Scholz said that "basic protective measures" would remain an option under the new rules but he didn't elaborate. "There will hardly be any restrictions," he said of the remaining precautions against COVID-19 transmissions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bundesliga Bundesliga spectators COVID19 Coronavirus Bundesliga crowd Bundesliga stadiums
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp