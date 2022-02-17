STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL 2021-22 semi-final dates announced, final on March 20

In one of the most closely-contested seasons of ISL, nine teams still remain in contention to advance into the semi-finals.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MARGAO: The final of the 2021-22 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will be held on March 20 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, a record fourth time it will be hosting the title clash of the lucrative league.

The two-legged semifinals will take place on March 11-12 and March 15-16 respectively, league organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) said on Thursday while releasing the schedule.

The season has been the most competitive ISL so far with only 19 points gap between the current top-placed team, Hyderabad FC (29) and NorthEast United FC (10), in 11th.

The 'away goal' rule will not apply in the semi-finals this season.

Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties will progress to the final.

The league phase ends on March 7.

The team finishing on top of the table will be crowned winners of the League Shield, earning a direct group-stage entry into the AFC Champions League next season.

Hero ISL 2021-22 semi-finals and final dates: Friday, March 11 - semi-final 1 – 1st leg Saturday, March 12 - semi-final 2 – 1st leg Tuesday, March 15 - semi-final 1 – 2nd leg Wednesday, March 16 - semi-final 2 – 2nd leg Sunday, March 20 – final.

