STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bengaluru FC beat Odisha, keep ISL 2022 playoffs hopes alive

Bengaluru showed character to come back from one goal behind to win it 2-1 with Danish Farooq and Cleiton Silva scoring for the Blues after Nandhakumar Sekar gave Odisha the lead.

Published: 22nd February 2022 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the ISL heading into the final few matches of the league stage, each and every match assumes greater significance.

Likewise, on Monday, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC locked horns in an important encounter with both teams in desperate need of a win to stay alive in the playoffs race. 

However, Bengaluru showed character to come back from one goal behind to win it 2-1 with Danish Farooq and Cleiton Silva scoring for the Blues after Nandhakumar Sekar gave Odisha the lead.

Bengaluru have moved to fifth position with 26 points from 18 games, one point adrift off fourth placed Kerala Blasters. But, it is important to note that other teams above them have more games in hand. 

When it comes to such crunch matches, taking an early lead helps the goal-scoring team settle their nerves. Both teams were eager to do that with the Blues coming close in the sixth minute, but Ramires failed to find the target after a cutback from Naorem Roshan.

In fact it was Odisha, who took the lead with some solid build up play, which was eventually scored by Nandhakumar.

After conceding the goal early, there was a serious need for the Blues to respond quickly and they did in the 31st minute with Farooq converting Roshan’s delivery from the corner.

It was the latter’s seventh assist of the season. On the other hand, with Odisha possessing the likes of  Javier Hernandez and Jonathas Cristian, they were always a threat.

The former showed his quality with a brilliant pass down the middle to Sekar, who went past the goalkeeper, but hit the side-netting.

That miss cost them badly with Bengaluru off the blocks quickly in the second half as Silva converted a penalty in the 49th minute to go 2-1 ahead. There was an air of confidence in BFC’s game and threatened to stretch their lead.

Prince Ibara’s strike was well saved by Kamaljit Singh, but it fell to Ramires, who hit the crossbar.

In the 76th minute, it could have been 2-2 when Isaac Chhakchhuak went for a curler, only to be denied by Lara Sharma’s fingertips and the post, helping the Blues keep their lead intact. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru FC Odisha FC Nandhakumar Sekar Danish Farooq Cleiton Silva ISL ISL 2022 Indian Super League Indian Super League 2022
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp