STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Europa League: Napoli fretting on injuries ahead of Barcelona showdown

Captain Lorenzo Insigne and key midfielders Stanislav Lobotka and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa were among those unavailable on Monday.

Published: 22nd February 2022 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Napoli's Dries Mertens(L) and Barcelona's Gerard Pique vie for the ball during a Europa League match

Napoli's Dries Mertens(L) and Barcelona's Gerard Pique vie for the ball during a Europa League match. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Luciano Spalletti is hoping to have a fit first-choice team ready to face Barcelona as Napoli turn their attentions to their decisive Europa League clash in Naples after escaping Cagliari with an undeserved 1-1 draw on Monday.

Victor Osimhen saved a point for Napoli in Sardinia with an 87th-minute equaliser but did not start the game as Spalletti tried to save the players he could for the showdown with Barca at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Captain Lorenzo Insigne and key midfielders Stanislav Lobotka and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa were among those unavailable on Monday, and Spalletti also started with Fabian Ruiz and Adam Ounas on the bench with an eye on Thursday's clash.

"We're hoping to play them with players who are fit and in a position to play. We hope to have them all available. This is the kind of game that you dreamed about as a child... I've waited a lifetime to play them," said Spalletti.

Napoli emerged with a lot of credit from last week's 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou which leaves the tie on a knife-edge. They played with verve and confidence for the first hour, deservedly going ahead through Piotr Zielinski before succumbing to tiredness and Barcelona's trademark possession football.

Ferran Torres levelled from the penalty spot but missed a number of chances which could have easily pushed the tie in the Catalans' favour. Barca come into the match in high spirits after running out 4-1 winners at Valencia and moving into La Liga's top four thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hat-trick.

Xavi's team are unbeaten in five and with the Gabon striker in their ranks after he quit Arsenal they have a serious goal threat who could push Barca back into the Champions League.

"It's a luxury to have a player like him arriving for free. When he arrived he hadn't played many minutes but he's getting them now and I hope he helps us like he has today because he's a great player," said Barca icon Sergio Busquets after Aubameyang's treble.

Champions League level

Such is the high-profile nature of the fixture that after the Cagliari draw Spalletti spoke about teams being tired "after Champions League games".

Napoli certainly looked weary on Monday, missing out on top spot in Serie A after a display which Spalletti admitted did not merit a draw, much less a win which would have moved them first on goal difference.

They were outplayed by a Cagliari team who took the lead through Gaston Pereiro in the 58th minute and were then kept from claiming a deserved win by a series of David Ospina saves. It was Ospina's fault that Napoli went behind as he somehow let Pereiro's tame shot slip through his fingers but the Colombian redeemed himself with some fine stops.

The home fans could barely believe their eyes two minutes after Pereiro's opener when Ospina pulled off a great save to keep out Alessandro Deiola's close-range header before Daniele Baselli somehow fired over.

Ospina saved Napoli's skin again with four minutes remaining, tipping over Razvan Marin's dipping, curling shot from the edge of the area and seconds later Osimhen popped up to reward his goalkeeper's sterling work with the equaliser.

Osimhen's strike was his second since coming back from face fractures last month and his return to form is a huge plus for a team which could be without a host of regulars.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Luciano Spalletti Napoli Europa League Barcelona Barcelona vs Napoli Victor Osimhen
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp