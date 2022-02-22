STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH| New Zealand women's footballer Meikayla Moore scores record hattrick of own goals

The incident occured during a match against the US national women's team in the SheBelieves Cup held at the Dignity Health Tennis Center in California on Monday.

New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore wipes her face after being taken out during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup match against US. (Photo| AP)

By Online Desk

New Zealand women defender Meikayla Moore had to endure an embarrassing night after scoring three consecutive goals on her own goal post much to the surprise of players, team staff and audience in the ground.

The incident occured during a match against the US national women's team in the SheBelieves Cup held at the Dignity Health Tennis Center in California on Monday. Moore's team never recovered eventually from the infamous hattrick in the first half and eventually lost the match by 5-0.

Things started to go wrong in the fifth minute when a cross from the left flank meant for the six-yard box was deflected into the goal by Moore with the shot mistakenly taken on the volley into the net. A minute later, Moore scored again, this time through a header immaculately placed  on the goalkeeper's right side.

While the home side was already putting pressure on the opposition's defence line, things went easy easy for them when Moore side-footed a low cross into the goal from the right wing. Meanwhile, Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh from the US side scored one goal each in the second half to deny any comeback to the visitors.

