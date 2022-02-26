STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Antonio Conte insists he is 'committed' to Tottenham

Antonio Conte insists he is 'committed' to Tottenham despite questioning his future there after a surprise midweek loss at relegation-threatened Burnley.

Published: 26th February 2022 01:58 PM

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Tottenham manager Antonio Conte insists he is “committed” to the club despite questioning his future there after a surprise midweek loss at relegation-threatened Burnley.

Conte said Friday he has spoken to chairman Daniel Levy and that Tottenham is pleased with his performance even after losing four of their last five games in the English Premier League.

“Our chairman Daniel Levy, he knows very well that I’m here to help the club in every moment and will help the club until the end,” Conte said. “He shows me great consideration every day and for this reason I am committed for this club much more because I know that the consideration of the club about myself is very, very high.”

After losing to Burnley 1-0, the Italian cast doubt about his future at the north London club after 3 1/2 months in the job.

Conte acknowledged Friday he's emotional after games, especially after losses.

“When I lose a game my mood is very bad, and I prefer to stay alone. For sure I need one day to recover, at least. It's me, you understand? I don't like to lose. If you ask me what I hate in life, it's to lose games. I am an honest person. It is difficult for me to lie or to hide the truth."

Eighth-placed Tottenham visits Leeds on Saturday.

