STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

EFL Cup: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino to miss final against Chelsea

Injuries sustained during the 2-0 win over Internazionale at San Siro resulted in the two forwards being absent for the Reds' victories against Norwich City and Leeds United.

Published: 26th February 2022 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Diogo Jota may be available for Liverpool at Wembley but Roberto Firmino will miss the EFL Cup final on Sunday. Injuries sustained during the 2-0 win over Internazionale at San Siro resulted in the two forwards being absent for the Reds' victories against Norwich City and Leeds United.

Both are making progress in their respective recoveries, though only Jota (ankle) has a chance of being part of Jurgen Klopp's squad to face Chelsea, with Firmino (muscle) further away from fitness. "Bobby we have to see in the next two days. He is pushing himself really hard but he will not be available for the final, to reach the squad," Pepijn Lijnders told the media on Friday.

"We hope he will be back really soon because you all see and know and feel how important he is for our way of playing, so I am happy that he is pushing himself. Hopefully he is soon back. Jota, so far no reaction on the things he did, so the straight-line running, the changes of direction and the ball work he did, so that's a good sign. He isn't ruled out but still it will be a challenge."

Lijnders reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of the final, which Caoimhin Kelleher will start. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, provided a positive bulletin on his squad during his pre-match press conference, with only Ben Chilwell definitely ruled out of Sunday's game.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EFL Cup Diogo Jota Liverpool v Chelsea Roberto Firmino
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp