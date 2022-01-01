STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blasters aim to go joint-toppers as they take on FC Goa

Vukomanovic has taken the league by storm and a win against the Goan outfit would take them level on points with league leaders Mumbai City. 

Kerala Blasters is a strong side to beat. (Photo | ENS)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters are in the form of their life but if there is one thing that their Serbian head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has found out about the tournament, it’s that anybody can beat anyone in the Indian Super League. And it remains to be seen if veteran Indian coach Derrick Pereira can help break Blasters' seven-match unbeaten run when his FC Goa side takes on the Kerala side on Sunday.

Vukomanovic has taken the league by storm and a win against the Goan outfit would take them level on points with league leaders Mumbai City. It is something few would have predicted when Blasters had a stuttering start to the campaign, but they have turned it around in style and Vukomanovic doesn't want the tempo to drop against a side that will be looking to regroup under Derrick after Juan Ferrando moved to ATK Mohun Bagan.

"Nobody was expecting that we’re going to beat the current champions but that’s football. Every game we’re playing for us is a final. That’s why we want to give our everything. As a team, we are building ourselves, we are strong, we are tough, not only for now but also for the future that Kerala Blasters is a strong side to beat. So, we have to be humble and continue working our way because it’s still a long way," said Vukomanovic during the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Goa meanwhile is languishing at ninth in the table and a win against Blasters would take them to within one point of a play-off spot.

One of the major concerns for Derrick would be to tighten up his team's defense as they have been leaking goals. The former India international and I-League winning coach has been with FC Goa for a few seasons as a Technical Director, but Indian coaches are only slowly getting their opportunities as coaches down in the dugouts. Khalid Jamil is the only full-time coach in the league right now and while the likes of Clifford Miranda (FC Goa) and Ishfaq Ahmed (Kerala Blasters) have served as interim coaches, all eyes will be on how Derrick fares.

With decades of experience behind him, the veteran coach is more than capable of steadying the ship as Goa is going through a challenging phase right now. Vukomanovic feels that Indian coaches also deserve their opportunities if they can prove their quality.

"If the management of any club decides and feels that a domestic coach has that approach and quality, he needs to be on that boat. I agree that players who have the quality, who have the potential, must be given a chance, so why not the same for the coaches. If they have the quality and the potential, then they must be given a chance. That’s how you develop and increase the level of your football," said Vukomanovic.

