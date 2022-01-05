STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Christian Eriksen eyes comeback from cardiac arrest, targets World Cup

The 29-year-old Eriksen has not played since collapsing during Denmark’s opening match at the European Championship against Finland in June.

Published: 05th January 2022

FILE - Denmark's Christian Eriksen runs during the Euro 2020 football championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, June 12, 2021

FILE - Denmark's Christian Eriksen runs during the Euro 2020 football championship group B match between against Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 12, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: Christian Eriksen is targeting a comeback from his cardiac arrest to play for Denmark in the World Cup in November.

Unable to play in Italy due to being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, the playmaker's contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last month.

“My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar,” Eriksen he told Danish broadcaster DR1 in an interviewed aired Tuesday. “That has been my mindset all along."

Eriksen, who won the Serie A title last season, has resumed some training in recent weeks but is without a club.

