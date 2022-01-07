STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang positive for coronavirus on arrival at African Cup of Nations

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival in Cameroon with the rest of the Gabon squad for the African Cup of Nations.

Published: 07th January 2022 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

YAOUNDE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival in Cameroon with the rest of the Gabon squad for the African Cup of Nations.

Midfielder Mario Lemina and assistant coach Anicet Yala also tested positive at Nsimalen Airport in Yaounde, the Gabon Football Federation said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The squad took rapid antigen tests and the three who were positive underwent more tests to confirm if they are infected, the federation said.

If the positive is confirmed, Arsenal forward Aubameyang is almost certain to miss Gabon's opening match of the African Cup against Comoros on Monday and maybe the game against Ghana next Friday.

Gabon faces Morocco in its final group game on Jan.18.

The Gabon squad had been in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for a pre-tournament training camp.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
African Cup of Nations Pierre Emerick Aubameyang COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp