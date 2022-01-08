STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Jamie Vardy out until March amid Leicester injury woes

The team's leading scorer this season was injured in a 1-0 win over Liverpool last week and was initially expected to return this month.

Published: 08th January 2022 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LEICESTER: Leicester striker Jamie Vardy's hamstring injury will keep him out for up to two more months, manager Brendan Rodgers said Friday.

The team's leading scorer this season was injured in a 1-0 win over Liverpool last week and was initially expected to return this month.

“We're looking at up to eight weeks,” Rodgers said.

“His is the higher end of his hamstring. You are looking into March for Jamie. He doesn't need an operation and that was the only good news from it.”

The news was worse for center-back Jonny Evans, who needed surgery on his injured hamstring.

The Northern Ireland international will be sidelined until April, Rodgers said.

Evans was injured during the 4-0 win over Newcastle on Dec.12.

Vardy has scored nine goals, third-most in the Premier League this season.

His absence leaves Leicester with a striker shortage, as Patson Daka is still recovering from an injury and Kelechi Iheanacho is with Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations.

Rodgers had earlier attributed Vardy's injury to the packed festive schedule and the extra demands placed on players due to COVID-19.

FA Cup champion Leicester hosts Watford on Saturday in the third round of the competition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamie vardy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp