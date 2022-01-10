Bengaluru FC hope to find form against Mumbai City FC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC might not have enjoyed a great season so far, but their last four games in the Indian Super League have given them hope of a better show in the upcoming matches. It is almost a month since the Blues have tasted defeat, but they still lie ninth with the team not having played to their full potential yet. And it is not going to be easy when they face one of the title favourites Mumbai City FC at PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Monday.

With Marco Pezzaiuoli’s side still in the bottom half of the table, a good outing and more importantly, three points against Mumbai will give them further confidence to climb up the ladder. For that to happen, they need to bring their A-game against Des Buckingham's side. The defenders have to be on top of their game with Mumbai possessing some brilliant attackers including Igor Angulo, who has scored eight goals so far. The Islanders will, however, miss the services of their star midfielder Ahmed Jahouh, who is suspended.

More importantly, Bengaluru need to be clinical in front of goals when the chances come by. They also need to find goals from open play. Of their last 10 goals, only one has come from open play, which is disappointing for Blues, especially when they boast attackers like Cleiton Silva, Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh and Sunil Chhetri. The latter has been primarily used as a substitute in the last few games.

If Bengaluru will be desperate for a win, the Islanders will be in a similar mood after their recent results in the league. They have lost two and drawn two in their last four games. Pezzaiuoli is not reading too much on their form and expects a tough match against Mumbai.

“It doesn’t matter if we play Mumbai today, two weeks from now, or a month from now. While it’s true that recent results haven’t gone their way, they've been playing good football and it will be a tough game that will need us to be at our best. Our aim is to focus on ourselves and the way we play,” said Pezzaiuoli, whose side lost 1-3 early December against Mumbai. They will also be aiming for revenge on Monday.