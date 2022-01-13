Chennaiyin seek double 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chennaiyin FC had stunned Hyderabad FC in their opening game of the ISL and after a mixed run of results find themselves in mid-table at the halfway stage of the season. A win over the same opponents on Thursday can help them claw their way back into the top four, which would be the target of Bozidar Bandovic and company.

The re-signing of Nerijus Valskis is a welcome boost for Chennaiyin and even though the Lithuanian couldn’t make an impact against FC Goa, the 34-year-old would prove a focal point for a side that has looked blunt at times. Since their defeat against Chennaiyin, Hyderabad lost just one match which came in the last round against Kerala Blasters. Chennaiyin has been a defensively resilient but it is in the goalscoring department that they have struggled. Their nine goals is the least in the league and Bandovic believes Valskis will provide them with the necessary firepower.

Kerala Blasters go top

Kerala Blasters FC posted a 2-0 win over Odisha FC to go top. Nishu Kumar (28’) and Harmanjot Khabra (40’) netted first-half goals to keep the Kerala juggernaut rolling. Kerala have 20 points from 11 games while Odisha have 13 from 10 matches.