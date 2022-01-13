STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: Kerala Blasters beat Odisha FC to reclaim top spot

It was business as usual for Blasters as they secured a clinical 2-0 win, despite an Odisha FC player testing positive for COvid less than 24 hours before their match.

Kerala Blasters' Nishu Kumar celebrates his first goal for the club

Kerala Blasters' Nishu Kumar celebrates his first goal for the club (Photo | Twitter, Kerala Blasters)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Prior to the match, Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic had expressed serious concerns about the Covid situation inside the bio-bubble of the Indian Super League.

Less than 24 hours before their match against Odisha FC on Wednesday, it was reported that one of the Odisha players tested positive.

However, there was no postponement though as the match went ahead as scheduled, and it was business as usual for Blasters as they secured a clinical 2-0 win.

Nishu Kumar (28) and Harmanjot Khabra (40) got on the scoresheet as they reclaimed the top spot on the table and stretch their unbeaten run to ten in the process.

Kamaljith Singh, Odisha's first-choice keeper, was the Covid casualty. As for Blasters, while they were missing injured captain Jessel Carneiro, Nishu slotted into the squad while Adrian Luna wore the captain's armband.

Kiko Ramíre's team was not too adventurous and largely chose to sit back and defend.

Blasters were unable to break down a stubborn Odisha who looked resolute and didn't give Vukomanovic's team any space to operate with.

It was Odisha who had the first real chance of the game when Javi Hernandez tested Prabhsukhan Gill with a drilled effort. Gill had to dive low to deny Hernandez.

It was as if Blasters were woken up from their slumber as they switched gears and it was one-way traffic for the remainder of the half.

Odisha's resistance was broken just minutes later as Luna picked out Nishu just outside the box. After controlling the ball and taking a touch to create space, the full-back curled the ball past Arshdeep Singh.

Momentum quickly swung and Blasters were laying siege to the Odisha goal. They went on to extend their lead in the 40th minute when Khabra who was lurking at the near post nodded in a corner from Luna as Blasters were in full control. They never let go of that control till the final whistle.

