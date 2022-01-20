AFC Women's Asian Cup: India's big moment in women's football starts amidst Covid scare

Martin Joseph By

KOCHI: Even before a ball was kicked and just a day prior to host India's opening game against Iran in Navi Mumbai, Covid managed to breach the bio-bubble of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

All India Football Federation Praful Patel had raised fears of a bubble breach in the lead up to the competition which ominously came true on Wednesday.

"I hope not (about players getting infected) but if such a situation arises, AFC has contingency plans," Patel who is the chairman of the Local Organising Committee had said a few days back.

The federation announced on the eve of the match that two players in the Indian camp tested positive for the virus.

"Two members of the Indian Women’s Senior National Team for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 have tested positive for Covid-19, and are currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility," AIFF tweeted.

This is not expected to deter the matches which are expected to go ahead as scheduled with the Indian camp expressing their preparedness for the tournament.

For a team that is missing seasoned pros like the injured Bala Devi, this is the biggest test of their lives. "All of my sacrifices have come in for the tournament. It’s the biggest I will play so far. I have to make it count, at any cost," Sanju Yadav told AIFF ahead of the game.

In the lead up to matches, head coach Thomas Dennerby has talked about how the team is targetting a place in the knockouts after extended preparations including a six month camp in Jamshedpur and many exposure trips and friendlies.

India played the likes of Brazil and Chile but while those were friendlies, the group games will be fiercely competitive as it is also the 2023 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Iran is expected to be India's most winnable game as they are ranked lower than the hosts. While the other teams in the group are eight-time champs China and Chinese Taipei who are ranked well above at (19th and 39th respectively).

"Our first target is to get to quarterfinals and we think we have a realistic chance to do that," said an upbeat Dennerby in the pre-match press conference.

However, the veteran coach conceded that it won't be an easy assignment against Iran. "Iran is going to be a really tough one for us. They are organised and they will play defensive," he said.

With the team participating in the final round of the Asian Cup after almost two decades and hosting it after 1979, qualifying for the knockout stage could have a significant bearing on the future of women's football in India.

The first challenge for this relatively young squad is to contain the virus within their camp and put all their recent exposure to good use to try and take women's football forward in the country.

Meanwhile, AIFF is also keeping a close eye on the covid situation within the bubble.

"The AIFF prioritises the health and safety of its players, and are following all the necessary health protocols as have been laid down by the AFC," read another tweet from the federation.