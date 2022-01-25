STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barcelona's Fati elects to avoid surgery on hamstring injury

The 19-year-old Fati had to be replaced in the first half of extra time in the 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey last week.

Published: 25th January 2022 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Associated Press

MADRID: Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will follow a conservative recovery plan to treat his left hamstring injury, the club said Tuesday. Barcelona and the player have opted to avoid surgery and his recovery time should be reduced. The club did not say how long it expects Fati to be sidelined.

“Unfortunately I've been enduring the worst part of soccer,” Fait said on Twitter. “But I’ll never give up.” Fati has played sparingly this season because of a series of injuries.

He returned to action last week after being sidelined since November. He has five goals in 10 games this season. He was a second-half substitute against Athletic.

