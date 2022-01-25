STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Santosh Trophy final round postponed amidst Covid surge in host state

The final round of the 75th edition was slated to be held in Malappuram from February 20 to March 6 but has now been postponed amidst the rising cases in Kerala.

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Organisers of sporting events in India and across the world are trying to work around the many challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lately, even the best of bio-bubbles are being breached and while the I-League had to be postponed for a duration of six weeks due to positive cases being reported inside the bubble, competitions like the AFC Asian Women's Cup and the Indian Super League have been soldiering on despite bio-bubble breaches.
The Santosh Trophy is the latest to be hit by the Covid situation as the competition has been deferred indefinitely.

The final round of the 75th edition was slated to be held in Malappuram from February 20 to March 6 but has now been postponed amidst the rising cases in Kerala. The state had reported over 55,000 new Covid cases on Tuesday.

"In view of the rise in Covid-19 positive cases, the AIFF in consultation with the Government of Kerala, has decided to defer the referred competition schedule," the AIFF wrote in a letter to the state associations of the ten participating teams.

The federation stated that the situation will be reviewed again next month.

"A review of the circumstances will be undertaken in the third week of February to decide on the new dates. The new schedule once decided will be communicated to the qualified teams on priority," the letter added.

Kerala is among the states which is reporting a high number of cases with the Test Positivity Rate climbing each day.  

"The state government was keen on bringing the Santosh Trophy to Kerala. But the situation here is very challenging. We are seeing that the best of bubbles are being breached and so it was always going to be a challenge to create a safe environment for the players," said Kerala Football Association general secretary Anil Kumar.

While reflecting on the possibility of the tournament getting called off, Anil said it is too early to predict how things will pan out.

"The Covid situation is so unpredictable right now. A situation where the tournament gets cancelled might not arise but it is now down to the state government and the AIFF to try and work things out to see what can be done. It remains to be seen if the Kerala government is still interested and willing to host it over here. We'll have to wait and watch," added Anil.

Ten teams have made it to the final round with Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Meghalaya and West Bengal in Group A while Group B comprises Services, Gujarat, Manipur, Odisha and Karnataka. 
 

