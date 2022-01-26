STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy postponed after rising COVID cases

Recently, the Indian women's football team had to withdraw from the Women's Asian Cup due to many COVID-19 positive cases in the camp. 

Published: 26th January 2022 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

A Santosh Trophy match (File | EPS)

By ANI

KOCHI: All India Football Federation President (AIFF) announced that in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 positive cases, National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy has been deferred.

"The All India Football Team has communicated to the participating State Associations that in wake of the rise in COVID-19 positive cases, and after consultation with the Government of Kerala, the competition schedule for the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy has been deferred," stated an official AIFF release.

"A review of the circumstances will be undertaken in the third week of February to decide on new dates and the new schedule," stated further.

Recently, India women's football team had to withdraw from the Women's Asian Cup due to many COVID-19 positive cases in the camp. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Football Federation Santosh Trophy AIFF COVID-19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp