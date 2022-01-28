STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez says 'no chance' of biennial World Cups

Alejandro Dominguez told that it's a 'waste of time' for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to continue pushing his desire to stage a World Cup every two years.

Published: 28th January 2022 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES: The president of South America's soccer confederation has reiterated that teams from the region would boycott FIFA's plans for a biennial World Cup and said there is “no chance” that such a proposal will go through.

Alejandro Dominguez, the president of CONMEBOL, told The Associated Press on Thursday that it's a “waste of time” for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to continue pushing his desire to stage a World Cup every two years.

“CONMEBOL will not play every two years and that is final. ... It is a ‘no go,' there's no chance,” Domínguez said in an interview. “This (plan) was dead at birth, we have made it clear from day one."

Infantino has insisted that staging the World Cup every two years instead of every four years will allow more countries to qualify and create more interest and revenue. But Dominguez said South American and European teams, which have won every edition of the tournament since 1930, will not take part under that format.

“Without European and South American teams I have doubts that one can achieve these revenues they talk about," Dominguez said.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has also publicly opposed FIFA's plan, and their joint disapproval of the proposal seems to have brought the European and South American governing bodies closer together.

Ceferin visited CONMEBOL's headquarters two weeks ago for a celebration for Dominguez' sixth anniversary at the helm. But Dominguez insisted that they don't have a personal beef with Infantino.

“This is not action against Infantino," he said. "It is just impossible to think that we can have a World Cup every two years.”

“It would kill Copa America, and Copa America is a very important source of income for our associations. That would not be equivalent to a World Cup every two years,” he added.

Dominguez also said the controversial proposal for biennial World Cups will not affect Infantino's chances to remain as FIFA president in the next elections.

“Today I don't see any rival that is emerging or reemerging, someone that proposes something different to Infantino's leadership,” the CONMEBOL president said.

The partnership between CONMEBOL and UEFA will include friendlies between South American and European teams before the World Cup in Qatar, Dominguez said.

Brazil and Argentina, who have already qualified for the tournament in Qatar, have long complained about the difficulty in scheduling matches against European rivals.

“Speaking about a Nations League between South America and Europe is very important. The Europeans also know they have to play against South Americans. Home and away," the CONMEBOL president said.

Copa America winners Argentina and European champions Italy will face off in June. There's also a proposal for continental runners-up Brazil and England to clash before Qatar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CONMEBOL Alejandro Dominguez FIFA FIFA World Cup
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp