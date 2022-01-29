STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women allowed to watch Iran-Iraq match in Tehran stadium

Ten thousand tickets, of which two thousand were exclusive to women, were available for the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Iran and Iraq.

Published: 29th January 2022 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Iranian authorities allowed women to watch a football match at the stadium as hardliners have long opposed the decision of the government. (Photo | AP)

Iranian authorities allowed women to watch a football match at the stadium as hardliners have long opposed the decision of the government. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TEHRAN:  Iranian women were allowed Thursday for the first time in three years to attend a football match of their country's national team in a Tehran stadium.

"I am very happy. This is the first time I have attended a match at the Azadi Stadium," said a 26-year-old civil engineer who gave her name only as Mahya. She carried the national flag, and covered her head with a grey scarf.

Ten thousand tickets, of which two thousand were exclusive to women, were available for the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Iran and Iraq, ISNA news agency reported.

The last time Iranian women were allowed to attend a football match of their national team, after decades of being banned from stadiums, was October 2019. Since then, national team matches were held with no spectators due to Covid restrictions.

"I bought the tickets online and got an SMS confirming it," Mahya said, adding that "if we win, we will go celebrate the victory in the streets." She added that "there is nothing strange or complicated" about a woman going to the stadium. "It should have happened earlier but I am very happy and I hope that this will continue," she said.

The women were separated from men in the stands and monitored by policewomen. "I wished to have my husband beside me but they said men and women are segregated," said another female fan, Golnaz Bahari, 24. "It will be a lot better if families can come together," said Bahari, carrying her child and a vuvuzela horn.

The Islamic republic has generally barred female spectators from football and other stadiums for around 40 years. Clerics, who play a major role in decision-making, argue women must be shielded from the masculine atmosphere and sight of semi-clad men.

World football's governing body FIFA ordered Iran in September 2019 to allow women access to stadiums without restriction and in numbers determined by the demand for tickets.

A month later they were able to attend the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Iran and Cambodia in the Azadi Stadium.

