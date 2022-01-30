Sustainability and inclusivity: Gokulam Kerala FC’s success template

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Runnin a football club in India is a challenge in itself given the many hurdles that face them and the meagre returns it yields. Achieving success requires special dedication and Gokulam Kerala FC is an exemplary example of how to succeed in Indian football while having a sustainable and holistic approach.

Their women's team was recently crowned the Kerala Women's League champions, and with that, they hold the unique distinction of holding all the league titles at the national state level. Gokulam now holds the I-League, Indian Women's League, Kerala Premier League and the Kerala Women's League all at the same time as they keep adding to their trophy cabinet with each passing season.

It's a unique distinction in Indian football and the rarest of feats for a club from Kerala.

"For any club, a big factor in sustaining themselves is to translate their efforts into success. We go by the same logic and success helps us to keep going because that's what eventually comes up during review meetings and budget allocation. What also helps is having a passing for the game and the know-how of running a football club," said Gokulam president VC Praveen.

At a time when a majority of the Indian Super League and I-League clubs still don't field women's teams in the IWL, Gokulam has taken a holistic approach with men's and women's teams while also having a strong grassroots program. If this isn't enough, the Gokulam men's team is also gearing up to play in the AFC Cup as they will be the first team from Kerala to earn that distinction. But Praveen adds that the club needs support to sustain itself in the long run.

"If you look at the Odisha government, they offer great support to sports like football and hockey among other initiatives. We hope the government here also supports us and we've had discussions regarding the same. We can see that even big clubs across Europe operate while suffering losses, so it takes a lot of effort and dedication for us to do this. At the moment, we don't have a ground where we can host the AFC matches and we really hope the government steps in to give us a helping hand," he added.

Running a football club is not easy as many clubs in the country have gone defunct in the past with teams like Dempo FC and Salgaocar FC being the most notable ones.

Even from Kerala, teams like Viva Kerala and FC Kochin bit the dust after a few seasons. When it comes to Gokulam, while Praveen does not want to look too far into the future, the need of the hour is to have a robust league system. "When we signed up for the I-League, it was the top league in the country. Then it got pushed to the second division (ISL was elevated to the top division status in India by AIFF). We need a unified league that can go on for a good six to seven months at least with promotion and relegation. Right now, it is three to four months which is not sufficient. We need a good structure for the clubs to function well and for the sport to thrive," he said.

As the Kerala-based outfit is picking up one trophy after another, the hunger and passion for the sport is what keeps them going in the chaotic eco-system of Indian football.