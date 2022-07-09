STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Ronaldo missing United tour amid doubts over future at club

United said Friday that the 37-year-old forward had been granted additional time off to deal with an unspecified family issue that prevented him from reporting back for practice this week.

Published: 09th July 2022 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ENGLAND: Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's pre-season tour to Thailand and Thailand amid doubts over his future at the club.

United said Friday that the 37-year-old forward had been granted additional time off to deal with an unspecified family issue that prevented him from reporting back for practice this week.

The Portugal star has reportedly asked to leave United. Ronaldo only returned to United last season after 12 years away from Old Trafford but the team finished in sixth place and only qualified for the Europa League rather than the more prestigious Champions League.

The tour will feature games against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. It will be new manager Erik Ten Hag's first chance to work in-depth with the squad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Thailand Pre-Season Tour Champions League Europa
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp