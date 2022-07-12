STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 Volunteer Programme launched

As many as 600 volunteer posts across different functional areas are now available at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022, and the deadline to apply for the same is July 31.

The FIFA logo

The FIFA logo. (File photo| AP)

By ANI

NAVI MUMBAI: Volunteers are the heart and soul of any tournament was the clarion call from the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 as the Volunteer Programme for India's first-ever FIFA women's competition launched.

The FIFA Volunteer programme encourages people from all backgrounds and all walks of life to register to become a part of the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022. The tournament will take place across Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai in India between October 11 and 30.

Labelling the chance to become a volunteer as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the LOC Project Directors Nandini Arora and Ankush Arora issued a joint statement: "Volunteers are the heart and soul of any tournament, and it gives us great pleasure that the volunteer programme of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022™ is officially open. We would like to encourage everyone interested in learning about major sporting events' operations to fill out the application form. India's first-ever FIFA women's competition is creating more opportunities for young women in the country, through the volunteer programme, and live what will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

As many as 600 volunteer posts across different functional areas are now available at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 and the deadline to apply for the same is July 31.

