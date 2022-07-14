STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford eager for 'fresh start' under Ten Hag

The England international had a frustrating and disappointing 2021/22 campaign, dropped by Gareth Southgate from the national team amid a form dip at the Old Trafford club.

Published: 14th July 2022 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford . (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said Thursday he was relishing a "fresh start" under new coach Erik ten Hag, keen to put a forgettable last season behind him.

The England international had a frustrating and disappointing 2021/22 campaign, dropped by Gareth Southgate from the national team amid a form dip at the Old Trafford club.

But he has been working hard over the English summer and, injury free, is on his first full pre-season tour since breaking into the senior Red Devils squad.

"For me, it's a fresh start and something I'm looking forward to," he said in Melbourne ahead of their tour game against Melbourne Victory after a 4-0 win over Liverpool in Bangkok this week.

"I'm in a good place right now. I'm just looking forward to getting more games under my belt."

The good place comes is courtesy of a rare, prolonged summer break with no international duty.

"It's been a bit unnatural for me to have such a long break in the summer, just under four weeks and I could have a break physically and mentally," said the 24-year-old.

"It's massive to have a full pre-season. This is the first year I've been with the team from the beginning and I already feel a lot better.

"I think the first two-and-a-half weeks of training have been good, we're (United) a lot fitter than we were last season and also we're making mistakes along the way so we have a lot of room for improvement."

Asked about his confidence after a season in which United finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League, Rashford said it was never easy playing on an underperforming team.

"I always say to myself it's a lot easier to make mistakes in a team that's winning," he said.

"The last game against Liverpool for example we won but we made a lot of mistakes. Individually it's the same. When you're losing it's difficult -- we're all sportsmen and we don't like to lose.

"When that happens you have to refocus and try to win the next game.

"It's a big club we play for and we're expected to win and we have to work hard to improve."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester United Marcus Rashford Erik ten Hag Old Trafford
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp