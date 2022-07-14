Women's U-17 camp for FIFA World Cup begins in Bhubaneswar  

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Keeping its commitment, the Odisha government has provided international standard infrastructure to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for conducting national camps here at the Kalinga Stadium. With the camp for the under-16 men's team already going on at the venue, the under-17 women's team also reached the facility on Monday to prepare for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) last month officially announced the schedule for the biennial youth tournament. Bhubaneswar is set to host India’s group stage matches beginning October 11. They will play the next two matches on October 14 and 17 respectively at the stadium.

"Odisha is proud to be the host venue for the Indian team. The team has arrived in Bhubaneswar and the players are in the camp for training. We hope that they will get acclimatised to the local conditions and give their best during the matches to be played in October," said R Vineel Krishna, Odisha's Sports and Youth Services Secretary.

